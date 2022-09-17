Calix (NYSE:CALX) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $711,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Calix by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

