Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Down 0.7%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.88. Approximately 16,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 68,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$35.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

