Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.88

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.88 and traded as low as $18.00. Canfor shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 7,668 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Canfor Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

