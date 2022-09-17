CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,903,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Stock Performance

CannaPharmaRX stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,772,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,907. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

