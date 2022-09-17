Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $10.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

