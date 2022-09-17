Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $2,494,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 209,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,499. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $300.08 million, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

