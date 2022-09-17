Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 2,333,276 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.