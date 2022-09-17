Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $94.00. 17,490,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,769,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $282.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

