Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,738,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $48.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 477,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

