Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. 5,214,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

