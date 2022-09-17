Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.