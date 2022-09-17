Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 280 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:CSM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 123,257 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

