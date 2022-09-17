Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and $517.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.18 or 0.07259814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00091705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

