Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Price Performance
CYJBF remained flat at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Cargotec has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $60.33.
About Cargotec
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargotec (CYJBF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.