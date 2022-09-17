Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 725 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 4.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE J traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,801. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.