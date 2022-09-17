CashHand Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00158820 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CashHand
