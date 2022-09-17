Celo Euro (CEUR) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $45,236.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.17 or 1.01534543 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

