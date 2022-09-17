Centrality 1-Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065011 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00077863 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

