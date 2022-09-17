CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CFIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 7.2% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 746,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

