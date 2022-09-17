Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 64,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,685. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

