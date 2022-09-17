Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $174.00 at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.45.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

