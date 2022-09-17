Chia Network Hits Market Cap of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 359.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.75 or 1.00830210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101235 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00831803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Chia Network Coin Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Chia Network Coin Trading
