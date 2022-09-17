China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 27,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

China Green Agriculture ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Green Agriculture in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

See Also

