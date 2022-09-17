Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $76.54. 1,888,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,093. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.32 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

