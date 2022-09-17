CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $485.20. 1,115,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

