CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,826 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.2% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $85,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. 2,430,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.