CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.71. 30,286,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

