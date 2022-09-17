CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Update

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000,700 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 27,246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CFFHF remained flat at 0.33 during trading hours on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CFFHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

