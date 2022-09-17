Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cingulate Stock Performance

CINGW stock remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cingulate stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,365 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cingulate were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

