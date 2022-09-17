Citigroup Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $21.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYME. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ZYME opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,950,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $20,625,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $6,617,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.