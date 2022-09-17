Citigroup Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $93.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

