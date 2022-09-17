City Holding Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

