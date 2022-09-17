City Holding Co. Invests $328,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $474,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

