City Holding Co. Purchases 444 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

City Holding Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

