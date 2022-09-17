City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

