City Holding Co. Sells 2,957 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

