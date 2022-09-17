City Holding Co. Sells 4,630 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.