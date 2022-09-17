City Holding Co. Sells 685 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

