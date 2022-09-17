City Holding Co. Sells 7,840 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City Holding Co. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

