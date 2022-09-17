City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -1,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.
City Office REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $481.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).
