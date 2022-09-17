Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

