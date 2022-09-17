Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $47.32 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

