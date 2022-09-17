Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

