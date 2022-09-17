Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49,323 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,323 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

