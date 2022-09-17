Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.46.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $5,700,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $1,478,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 698,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.