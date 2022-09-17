Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RNP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
