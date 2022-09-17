Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7,142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 17,088,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,083 shares of company stock worth $2,201,152. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

