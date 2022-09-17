Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 957.5 days.

Shares of CLEGF remained flat at $11.12 during trading hours on Friday. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLEGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

