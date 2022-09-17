Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. 52,294,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

