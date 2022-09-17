Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

