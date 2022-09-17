Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on SID shares. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
